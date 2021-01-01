The Reyn Spooner Collection of Indoor/outdoor rugs feature island inspired motifs in stylish outdoor colors. The flat woven rugs are power loomed using soft yet durable 100% Olefin yarns that are UV stabilized to resist fading. These rugs are stain resistant and very easy to care for; simply wash off with a garden hose! Precision Belgian looms create interesting surface texture similar to natural sisal rugs, but these Reyn Spooner Outdoor Rugs are soft underfoot, will not shed fiber, and will provide years of enjoyment indoors or out. GERTMENIAN Reyn Spooner 5 x 7 Kappa Sand Havana Indoor Tribal Area Rug | 46668