Ekena Millwork carves each wood corbel from the highest quality of wood. Common applications for wood corbels include mantels, cabinets, and counters, but there are so much more uses to explore! When installed correctly, the corbels can support weight with ease. There are several different wood species to choose from that are delivered fully sanded and ready to paint or stain. Feel free to choose from an amazing selection of sizes and style that will suit your project needs. Ekena Millwork Reyes 6-in x 6-3/4-in x 12-in x 6.75-in Maple Unfinished Wood Corbel in Brown | CORW06X06X12RYMA