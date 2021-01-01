Aurora Decor Rey Wall Mounted Pot Filler Solid Brass Single Hole Two Handle Kitchen Faucet in Brushed Nickel

This kitchen sink Wall Mounted Pot Filler faucet is where to meet sytle of Modern Design for modern home. Constructed from durable solid brass, this beautiful commercial-style kitchen Wall Mounted Pot Filler faucet is a must-have in any home.Have the convenience of a folding arm faucet that can be adjusted to directly reach and fill where and when you need it in your kitchen. It will surely be the center of attention for years to come, as this pot filler is constructed from high-quality brass and available in a variety of premium finishes. The traditional styling pairs well with traditional and transitional styles of decor. Color: Brushed Nickel.