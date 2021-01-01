Rey Coastal Chic Universal Console 2 Drawer TV Stand for TVs up to 65" Birch - Saracina Home

Get in touch with your sophisticated side by displaying Saracina Home’s Ray Coastal Chic Universal Console 2 Drawer 60” TV Stand. Adjustable shelves on each side of the console set the stage for an unexpected touch of decorative class, or can even be used as extra storage for movies and games. A wide, open center shelf is the perfect place to set up your media components, and two cord management ports ensure that your cables will stay organized. Two drawers on smooth, telescoping metal glides add a convenient touch of closed storage, so your living room can stay clutter-free. Overall Product Dimensions: Product Height: 23” Product Width: 59” Product Depth: 15.75” Leg Dimensions Height: 3.37” Open Center Shelf Dimensions: Height: 8.62” Width: 43.75” Depth: 14.37” Inner Drawer Dimensions: Height: 5.87” Width: 19.75” Depth: 11.25” Side Storage Dimensions (without shelf): Height: 18.37” Width: 13.87” Depth: 6.25” Color: Birch.