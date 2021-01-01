From first deal
REXLIS 3.5mm TRS to Dual XLR Male Audio Cable 1 to 2 Stereo Audio Adapter Cable Splitter Cable Connectors-1.8M
Specifications: 1. Brand: REXLIS2. Model: TC195BUXK108BU-183. Process: gold plating4. Core material: PVC5. Length: 1.8m, 3m, 5m6. Wire outer diameter: 6mm7. Plug type: 3.5mm stereo male * 1 XLR male * 2 (red for right channel, blue for left channel)8. Applicable equipment: mixer, power amplifier Features: 1. The wire material is high elastic PVC with soft body.2. The wire is made of 24AWG OFC oxygen free copper conductor.3. With double layer shielding (aluminum foil shielding + 96 core braided shielding mesh).4. The plug is assembled with zinc alloy shell, and the contact point is plated with gold. Product use:1. The 3.5mm audio line output interface of Walkman, mobile phone and MP3 interface can be converted into power amplifier and dual XLR balanced interface of mixer.2.