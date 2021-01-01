From first deal
REXLIS 3m USB Microphone MIC Link Cable USB Male to XLR Female Connector 2m HS-100B Chip Cords Adapter US18-2M
Advertisement
Specifications: - Brand: REXLIS- Model: US18- Chip: HS-100B- Core material: bare copper wire- Number of cores: 2- Sheath material: PVC- Maximum outer diameter of wire: 6.0 mm- Sheath thickness: 1 mm- Color: black- Line length: 2m, 3m- Working voltage: 5V- Working current: 20-40mAFeatures:- Plug and play is supported- Gold Plated USB plug, high strength ABS shell- Support USB2.0 / 1.