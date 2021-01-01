From first deal
REXLIS 3384 Dual PSU Power Supply 24-Pin Adapter Cable 30cm ATX Motherboard Adapter Cable Extension Cable-Black
Specifications: 1. Brand: REXLIS2. Model: 33843. Color: black4. Length: 30cm5. Core: all copper6. Interface: 24pin (20 + 4) male / 24pin female * 2 Features: 1. Two power supplies are switched on and off at the same time, thus increasing the power supply.2. Adopt imported black environmental protection 24pin (20 + 4) male / 24pin female * 2, old motherboard can also be used.