Summit REX2051RT 20 Inch Wide 2.3 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Electric Range White Cooking Appliances Ranges Electric Ranges

Summit REX2051RT 20 Inch Wide 2.3 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Electric Range Features: Surface features four 6 1/2" 1200W elements Perfectly sized for apartments and smaller kitchens at only 20" wide Easier monitoring of your cooking with an oven window and on/off light Control panel is conveniently located to prevent users from reaching over hot cooktop surface for adjustments Unit ships with low stainless steel backguard but can be easily converted to a traditional slide-in style for a more integrated look Cooking elements will cycle off before reaching dangerous flashpoint temperatures to prevent cooking fires, and will cycle back on to resume heating Oven interior features high quality porcelain construction for long-lasting durability Includes two oven racks that can be adjusted to accommodate a variety of sizes when baking or broiling Specifications: Total Capacity: 2.3 Cu. Ft. Back Left Burner Watts: 1200 Back Right Burner Watts: 1200 Front Left Burner Watts: 1200 Front Right Burner Watts: 1200 Broil Element: Yes Convection: No Sabbath Mode: No Self Cleaning: No Depth: 24-1/4" Height: 36-1/2" Width: 19-3/4" Electric Ranges White