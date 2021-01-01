From trademark innovations
Trademark Innovations 12" Revolving Cake Decorating Turntable Stand - Professional Aluminum and Non-Slip (Set of 3) | CAKE-TURNTBL-3X
These professional revolving cakestand makes cake decorating a snap. Each stand measures 12" in diameter and 7"H and is made from aluminum. The bottom has a silicon mat to prevent slipping. The smooth rotation allows for professional style decorating. By Trademark Innovations.