From kaleen
Kaleen Revolution 6 x 6 Red Square Geometric Handcrafted Area Rug Cotton | REV03-25-59 SQ
Advertisement
The color Revolution is here! Trendy patterns with a fashion forward twist of the hottest color combinations in a rug collection today. Transform a room with the complete color makeover you were hoping for and leaving your friends jealous at the same time! Each rug is hand-tufted and hand-carved for added texture in India, with a 100% soft luxurious wool. Kaleen Revolution 6 x 6 Red Square Geometric Handcrafted Area Rug Cotton | REV03-25-59 SQ