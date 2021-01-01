Revolta L73.2D Linear Suspension Light by Estiluz - Color: Black - Finish: Polished - (113535261U_2x036362682SM_2x671000036)

Eye-catching in its symmetricity, the Revolta L73.2D Linear Suspension Light by Estiluz Lighting conjures up a scenery of open circles effortlessly suspended in the air. This linear suspension light features two metal round bodies, each accompanied by two glossy cylindrical pieces. Included in this configuration are 2 Large-sized pendants, each with 2 Aluminum heads. Downlight is cast from these pieces with the utilization of integrated LED lamps and Methacrylate Optic lens diffusers, resulting in a warm and inviting radiance. Available in various finishes, this would make a great addition to kitchen, dining room, or living room lighting needs. Ships with pendants, canopy, and driver separately. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Color: Black. Finish: Gold