Set of 2 Revive Armchairs Performance Velvet Navy - Modway

Vintage glam abounds with the Revive Accent Armchair. Revive's rounded tufted button back slopes into rolled arms for an organic mid-century modern design supported by four splayed gold stainless steel dowel legs. Covered in soft, stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery with generous dense foam padding, Revive is a luxurious accent chair for the living room, entryway, lounge room, or home office. Overall Product Dimensions: 33.5"L x 60"W x 25.5"H Overall Armchair Dimensions: 33.5"L x 30"W x 25.5"H Seat Dimensions: 21"L x 19"W x 20.5"H Backrest Dimensions: 30"W x 18.5"H Armrest Height: 25.5"H Leg Dimensions: 1.5"L x 11"H Color: Navy. Pattern: Solid.