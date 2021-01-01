Steam Sanitize+: Eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and germs. Sensor Dry: Helps prevent overdrying for optimal fabric care. Vent Sensor: Continuously monitors the condition of the air duct to ensure it's operating safely and efficiently. Smart Care: Easy troubleshooting from the convenience of your smartphone. Interior Drum Light: Put an end to stray socks or smaller laundry items that are hard to spot. Reversible Dryer Door: Choose the direction your dryer door opens to better suit your home's layout. Lint Filter Indicator: Provides a helpful reminder when it's time to clean the filter. Accessibility (AUI, Braille): Designed for easy use for everyone. 10 Preset Drying Cycles: More cycles to best suit your drying needs. Samsung 7.4-cu ft Reversible Side Swing Door Steam Cycle Gas Dryer (Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR | DVG54R7200V