STARTO Reversible Sectional Sleeper Sofa with Chaise Storage, L Shape Couch Furniture for Living Room Small Space, Gray

Perfect Living Room Sofa: The couch which is perfect addition to your living room or bedroom , soft with comfy high density foam cushions for support. Convertible Design: This set includes a left corner seat, right facing corner seat. The chaise of the couch can be either right or left side. You can build the position and shape you like. Quick Conversion to Sleeper Bed: The tail of the sofa bed is pulled out in a drawer type, the equipped portable handle with the assistance of the bottom pulley device to quickly complete the bed transformation. It can meet your various needs and no longer worry about unexpected guests. Powerful Storage Function: STARTO sleeper sofa could store daily pillows, clothes, accessories and other sundries to make full use of space. Thoughtful Design: The sofa bed couch drawer desing made for storage and L-Shape sectional design allows for seamless corner placement to save maximum space.