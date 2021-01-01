Subrtex Reversible Sectional Corner Sofa Slipcover L Shape Corner Covers with Elastic Straps (Sand)

Key Features:[Soft Fabric] Made of high-quality microfiber fabric, giving you a gentle touch[Reversible Design] Reversible design makes this cover a perfect use for both opposite sides[Adjustable Straps] Fix your sofa protector in place and engineered to be effective for your sofa covers[Effortless Care] Easy to install with instructional tags. Machine washable and wash in cold water. No bleach.[Brand Guarantee] As a brand of furniture products,subrtex has always been committed to creating a comfortable and healthy environment for customers. We have carried out strict quality control on each product, no matter you have any questions or dissatisfaction with the product, you can contact us, we will serve you wholeheartedly.Applicable Size: (approx.)We offer our Sectional Corner Sofa Slip Cover with 30x30inch (Please Choose from the Sectional Corner)Specifications:Product Name: Subrtex Reversible Sectional Corner Sofa Slipcover L Shape Corner Covers with Elastic StrapsColor: Sand, Gray, Chocolate, Navy, Light Gray, Blue,Khaki, Black,Wine Available Size: 30x30 InchMaterial: High-quality MicrofiberPackage size: 11.29 x 10.11 x 3.97 inchesPackage Included:1x Subrtex Reversible Sofa Corner Sectional Protector L Shape Corner Covers With Elastic StrapsNotice:Because of the different light and different computer screen resolution, the color showed on the screen may be slightly different from the actual one.