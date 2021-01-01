Mainstays Reversible Printed Floral to Solid Comforter in A Bag, F/Q

The Mainstays Floral Comforter in a Bag brings comfort and style anywhere you want to go. This comforter features a floral print and is made from ultra-soft microfiber with a solid navy reverse. Hypoallergenic polyester filling provides exceptional warmth and comfort. The comforter also comes in a convenient carrying bag with drawstrings that makes it easy to carry for travel or camping. Machine washable for easy care, this microfiber comforter is perfect for your bedroom or on the go.