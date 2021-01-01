Reversible Floor Cushion DuraSeason Fabric Tan/Veranda Stripe - Threshold

Give your outdoor space a comfortable and stylish update with this Veranda Stripe Floor Cushion DuraSeason Fabric from Threshold™. Showcasing a striped print along with button-tufted detailing for a pop of dimensional texture, this floor cushion makes a great addition to your outdoor seating. The durable, weather-resistant fabric helps it hold up to outdoor use, while the soft fill provides some cushion when sitting on the hard patio or deck floor. We designed this product using at least 20percent recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see below for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills — another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability.