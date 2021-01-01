Laura Ashley Reversible Crochet Beaded 17 in. x 24 in. Bath Rug, Charcoal, Grey

Advertisement
Classically chic Laura Ashley Reversible Beaded Crochet Bath Rug Collection features 100% natural cotton rugs in an assortment of rich colors, perfect for elevating any bathroom decor. Each rug is specially woven to resemble beading and finished with a delicately feminine crochet trim. Thick and durable cotton is reversible for long-lasting use. Color options include white, ivory, light gray, charcoal, linen, aqua blue, indigo, and blush pink. Backing is 100% cotton - rug pad or grippers are recommended and sold separately. Machine wash cold separately with mild detergent. Do not bleach. For best results, hang dry. Imported.