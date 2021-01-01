Jean Pierre Reversible Cotton Soft Zigzag Denim Blue 2-Piece Bath Mat Set

Advertisement
Jean Pierre Reversible 100% Cotton 2-Piece Bath Mat Set features alternating rows of loop and high-cut fibers forming a modern zigzag pattern in rich, saturated colors. Non-skid rug grippers recommended for uncarpeted floors including wood, tile or ceramic flooring (sold separately). Can also be placed on top of wall-to-wall carpeting or bare floors in a play room, child's bedroom or den to inject a pop of color and accentuate existing decor. 2-piece set includes (1) 17 in. x 24 in. bath rug and (1) 20 in. x 32 in. bath rug. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold separately with mild detergent. Do not bleach. For the best results, hang dry. Imported. Color: Denim Blue.