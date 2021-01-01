From kohler
KOHLER Reveal Quiet-Close Round Closed Front Toilet Seat with Grip-Tight Bumpers in White
Designed to fit most round-front toilets, the Reveal seat combines transitional styling and advanced technology. The overhanging lid completely conceals the seat ring, creating a sleek, unified appearance. Unique Grip-Tight bumpers hold the seat firmly in place and prevent shifting. This Grip-Tight Q3 seat features innovative technology that prevents the seat from slamming and simplifies both cleaning and installation. Color: White.