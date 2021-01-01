From troposair
The indoor/outdoor Reveal is a minimal modern ceiling fan with three tapered blades. A 35W direct current motor provides great airflow with superb energy efficiency. This smart ceiling fan model includes an integrated 15W LED light. Remote control is hand-held, on-wall or in-wall mount. TroposAir Reveal 52-in Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (3-Blade) | 88533+36001