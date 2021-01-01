From kohler
Kohler Reve and Stillness Bundle Reve 67" Freestanding Soaking Bathtub with Stillness Floor Mount Tub Filler and Center Drain White with Polished
Kohler Reve and Stillness Bundle Reve 67" Freestanding Soaking Bathtub with Stillness Floor Mount Tub Filler and Center Drain Kohler Reve and Stillness Bundle Includes:K-894-F62 Reve Soaking TubK-T97344-4 Stillness Floor Mounted Tub Filler Trim with HandshowerK-97339 Mounting Block for Tub FillersK-7271 Clearflo Slotted Overflow Drain AssemblyKohler K-894-F62 Soaking Tub Features:Covered under Kohler's one year limited warrantyTub is constructed from enameled cast iron combining strength with durabilityFreestanding installation presents a bold decorative statement and freedom to install at any desired locationTub comes standard with molded lumbar support, furthering the user's comfortA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubKohler K-T97344-4 Tub Filler Faucet Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime faucet warrantyKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry standards for durabilityIncludes hand shower and hose - handy for spraying down the tub, washing hair, or rinsing off after a bathFloor mounted installation - faucet mounts to the floor, extending up to the tub fixtureKohler K-894-F62 Soaking Tub Specifications:Overall Height: 22-1/16" (top to bottom)Overall Width: 36" (front to back)Overall Length: 66-15/16" (left to right)Basin Width (Bottom): 26-1/2" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Length (Bottom): 49" (left to right of bottom basin)Water Depth: 15-1/4"Maximum Water Capacity: 90 gallonsDrain Location: CenterKohler K-T97344-4 Tub Filler Faucet Specifications:Overall Height: 38-5/8" (deck to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 33" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/2" (center of faucet base to spout outlet)Installation Type: Floor mountedTub Filler Flow Rate: 6 gallons per minuteHandshower Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons per minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 3-1/16" (cannot mount on thicker decks without use of extension kit)Number of Holes Required for Installation: 11 handle is included Freestanding White with Polished Chrome