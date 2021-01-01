From rev-a-shelf
Rev-A-Shelf 4SBS-7-1 Lazy Daisy Banded Wood Series 7 Inch Steel Swivel Bearing with Stop Kitchen Organizers Accessories and Parts Lazy Susan Parts
Advertisement
Rev-A-Shelf 4SBS-7-1 Lazy Daisy Banded Wood Series 7 Inch Steel Swivel Bearing with Stop Features:7 Inch Diameter Steel Swivel Bearing with Stop for the Lazy Daisy Banded Wood SeriesMeets and Exceeds BHMA Class-I Specifications of 20 Pounds per Square Foot for 100,000 CyclesSpecifications:Diameter (Inches): 7 Bearings N/A