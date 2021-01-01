The Goodyear Tire “ReUz Rubber Tiles” are the ultimate DIY flooring option. These interlocking rubber tiles are called “ReUz” as a reference to their material source, which is 100% recycled and primarily comes from recycled tire crumb. Recycling tires and making them into recycled rubber flooring helps improve the health of our environment by reducing the flow of waste to landfills and incinerators. As an added bonus, products made from recycled rubber materials have lower production costs, and can be offered at more affordable rates as a result. Since these interlocking mats are made from recycled rubber, they have enhanced durability, and hold up well against UV rays, ozone, and other outdoor conditions. At 6mm thick, the rubber flooring tiles absorb shock and abrasions to provide heavy-duty floor protection. This thickness also adds anti-fatigue comfort, making the modular flooring perfect for workouts and other high-impact activities. The greatest advantage of interlocking rubber mats is how easy they are to install. These interlocking flooring tiles are shaped much like puzzle pieces, fitting together like a giant jigsaw puzzle to fill a space of any size. They lock securely together, allowing for simple, adhesive-free installations. The Goodyear Tire “ReUz” modular tiles are available in Black, Blue/White Speckled, Tan/White Speckled, and White Speckled color options. Goodyear Rubber Flooring ReUz 32-Pack 0.24-in x 20-in x 20-in Black Rubber Tile Multipurpose Flooring | 03-274-BK-32