From homelife
Reuseble Magnetic Eyeliner and 2 Pair No Glue Required Eyelash Set w/Tweezer Kit
Advertisement
Included stainless steel tweezer provides stable and easy applicon. Adjust the eyelashes until they are on perfectly Trim the eyelash according to your eye size for the best fit and hold Please ensure you do not trim away a magnet, as this may affect hold Product names are trademarks of the listed manufacturer or other owners, and are not trademarks of EverydaySource. The manufacturer does not necessarily endorse use of these products.