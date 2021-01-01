From bumkins
Bumkins Reusable Snack Bag 2-Pack Hearts/XOXO
Advertisement
The better alternative to single-use plastic bags, our reusable snack bags are made from the same easy-wipe waterproof and stain-resistant fabric as Bumkins award-winning SuperBib. Single-ply construction means no worrying about icky stuff growing between layers of fabric. With a long-lasting durable zipper closure. Great for food and fun, snack bags help organize snacks, lunches, toys, electronics and more. Also available in a larger sandwich size. Machine washable and dishwasher-safe (top rack) for easy cleaning. Food safe, BPA-free, PVC-free, vinyl-free, phthalate-free and lead-free.