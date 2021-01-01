Reusable Fastening Tape Cable Ties DoubleSided Roll Hook and Loop Straps Wrap Ultra Thin and Strong 27 Yard Black Wire Cord Management Organizer.

Double-sided fastener strip roll which has one side hooks and loops on the other, no adhesive backing. used to wrap around cables to organize wires. Length: 27.3 Yards (25 meters); Width: 2/5 inch (10mm)- GENERALLY SAID 1/2 inch and 3/4 inch (20mm) to choose; Material: nylon New upgraded ultra-thin, plastic smooth injection hooks and soft loops, the thinner, lighter but stronger jaw force plastic hooks, don't harm skins or clothes, no sharp hooks or edges; Never drop hooks, leaves no residue. Durable and heavy duty, self-gripping and firm, often used in bundling all sorts of things need managing and organizing at home, in the garage, in car and office longer service life than the traditional ones. Profesionally used in automobile, in baby clothes, backpack, shoe industries, and medical appliance, etc. Easily use: Cut off the sizes to fits your various binding purposes in daily life, and If you trim slightly longer than needed, you c