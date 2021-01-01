Pack of 20 Reusable Cord Organizer Keeper Holder Fastening Cable Ties Straps for Earbud Headphones Phones Electronics Electrical Computer PC Wire.

Multi-size: Size and quantity do matter. Three sizes in one pack meets all your needs for different purposes, 20 Pcs cable strap per pack: 11"x0. 8", 6"x0. 6" And 5"x0. 5". Multi-purpose: Great for computer, appliance, and electronics wire management and is reusable, Great for cable or wire organized and tying use, and easy to make markes. Easy to use: These cable ties are specially designed to easily form a slot and fix your cables to the straps quickly and easily. Reusable and durable: made from fabric material with attachments, these cable wraps are both reusable and durable. 2 Years quality guarantee: We have absolute confidence with the quality and function of the reusable cable ties. If youre not satisfied with it, please send us an e-mail and we will get to you in 24 HOURS or you can send it back.