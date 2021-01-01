Reusable Cable Ties Travel Wire Cord Straps Organizer Under Desk Cable Management for ComputerPCLaptopTVElectronics Black Nylon and 7 Inches in Length

Best Quality Guranteed. 60 PCS PER PACK The reusable cable ties come in a pack of 60 pieces. This makes it a fantastic deal and that too for the most affordable and economical price. HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL The cable strap tiers are made of high-quality nylon material. The material is strong and durable to ensure that cable remains in place and does not get lost. REUSABLE CABLE STRAPS The cable organizer are an excellent investment because they are reusable. This means that not only are they environmentally friendly but you can use them multiple times as requires as well. WIDE APPLICATION The reusable cable ties can be used for a variety of different purposes. From holding in place phone chargers to cables of printers and laptops, feel free to use them as required. 100% SATISFACTION We are committed to provide you excellence and satisfaction, which means you get a guarantee like no other. If you are not