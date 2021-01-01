From retro vail mountain gifts & souvenirs
Retro Vail Mountain Gifts & Souvenirs Retro Vintage Vail Mountain Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
A cool Vail Mountain Colorado souvenir! This retro design has Vail Mountain in a cool retro sun with colored stripes. Vintage and distressed graphic tee. This Retro Vail Mountain Colorado design features a sun with stripes and mountains. Makes a cool gift or souvenir. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only