From hippie surf beach gift

Hippie Surf Beach Gift Retro Van Life Maui Hawaii Vintage Sunset 70s Surfer Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Wear it to a beach in Maui. Perfect for those living the seventies van life. A hippie retro van with a surfboard. Makes a great gift for those that love vintage surfing vans and awesome sunsets. Grab your longboard and catch some waves. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com