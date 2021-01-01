Retro Sunset Framed Canvas By The Creative Bunch Studio 18X40 Brown

This vintage, 70s-inspired sunset art print is the perfect way to capture a groovy aesthetic on your wall with its funky color palette and happy vibes. Framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home. This art print also makes an excellent gift for birthdays, holidays, or housewarming parties. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 40 inches by 18 inches by 1.62 inches. Print Name: “Retro Sunset”