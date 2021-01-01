Brahman Cattle Gear For Ranchers & Farmers Retro Sunset Cow Farmer Brahman Cattle Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you work on a cattle farm and love being a Brahman cattle rancher, there is no better way to show your dedication to Brahman cattle farming than with this simple retro looking American Brahman cow design. This brahman cattle farming design, featuring a retro-looking graphic of a Brahman cow and a sunset along with a funny rancher quote, is perfect for any of your friends who has a cattle farm and can call themselves a Brahman cattle rancher. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only