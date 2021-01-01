Retro Style Chrome Bar Table Set in Back with Adjustable Height Vinyl Padded Swivel Chairs (3-Piece)

The AmeriHome 3-Piece Adjustable Height Bar Set includes two adjustable height barstools and one adjustable height bar table. The polished chrome base and black vinyl seats are reminiscent of the days of diners and drive-ins. Add a hint of classic retro design to your kitchen, bar, game room, basement, or shop. The 3-Piece Adjustable Height Bar Set is comfortable for kids and adults to sit together. The barstools have a large 13.5 in. wide, vinyl padded, 360° swivel seat, a padded vinyl backrest, and a built in footrest. The Adjustable Height Bar Table measures 25 in. in diameter, with a black textured vinyl covering on the tabletop that makes wiping up spills easy. Bar stool adjustable height: 25 in. to 33.5 in., bar stool weight capacity: 330 lbs. Bar table adjustable height: 26 in. to 36 in., bar table weight capacity: 200 lbs.