From saguaro arizona national park tees
Saguaro Arizona National Park Tees Retro Saguaro Cactus Wolf Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Vintage Saguaro National Park in Tucson, Arizona shirt outfit, with retro design featuring a saguaro cactus and wolf silhouette against a pretty sunset color scheme. Simply cool top clothes as gifts and souvenirs for men and women, hikers and outgoers Purchase this Saguaro tshirt clothing as a present or travel souvenir for tourists, travelers, hikers, people who love Saguaro National Park. Perfect even for your kids, toddlers, teens, youths, girls, boys. The whole family will enjoy this retro t shirt 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only