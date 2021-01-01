Partiotic Apparel.USA Retro Proud To Be An Americat Patriotic US Flag 4th Of July Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Retro Vintage Funny Everyone In America Parties On My Birthday 4th Of July Bday a great way to lighten the mood and make friends and family laugh. Matches Loads OF Clothes. Take it wear it on blue jeans and off you go. Great Gift For Dad Father's Day. vintage US flag cool distressed design. Funny 4th of July party, humorous USA patriotic Design Perfect to pair with shorts, leggings or jeans for a casual yet trendy look. Show Your Patriotic Side. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only