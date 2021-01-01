Trademark Fine Art 'Retro Patriotic 1' Canvas Art by Jean Plout

Artist: Jean PloutSubject: Still LifeStyle: Mid-Century ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a bell with a flag in it in the center.I am for the most part a self taught painter, photographer and graphic artist. I have studied painting at the UWO in Oshkosh, WI, and have taken various art classes through the years. I painted for a home dï¿½cor designer for 16 years, but am now on my own for the last 5 years.