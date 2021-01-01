FRET - Guitar Player Gifts and Apparel Retro Music What I Do Play Guitar Funny Instrument Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Say guitars accessories are great with this string instrument lovers gift. This birthday or Christmas gift for guitar players, chord dads, music teachers, song writers, musicians or band members. If you're a guitaraholic, rock this at concerts or festivals Love playing electric or acoustic guitar? Say you're ready to shread with this birthday or christmas gift for guitar players or retro 80s vintage apparel. This Rock, Country or jazz music gift is perfect if you love string instruments, banjo, bass, or lea 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only