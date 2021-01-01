From ore international
18.75" Retro Metal Table Lamp Silver - Ore International
Featuring a classic urn shape with elegant lines and a contemporary edge, the Corrine polished chrome silver metal table lamp is completed in a stunning brushed steel finish. This table lamp is inspired by retro mid-century lines completed in a sleek contemporary brushed steel finish makes a stunning debut in any style of decor. A white cotton/linen drum shade adds texture and beauty. This table lamp adds lighting options to any room in the home. Add this lamp singularly or in pairs for a timeless style upgrade. Uno-Fitter Inner White Cotton/Linen Drum Shade measures 9.5" L x 9.5" W x 7.5" H. Table Body measures 4.75"DIA x 13"H. Table Base measures 4.75"DIA x 1" H.