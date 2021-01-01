Take your patio back in time with the cool vibe of this Navy Retro Metal Outdoor Side Table! This sturdy, colorful table is easy to put together and looks stylish anywhere. Table measures 19H x 22 in. in diameter Crafted of steel Navy finish Round, retro design UV-resistant Non-toxic powder coated finish Weight capacity: 25 lbs. Assembly required Care: To clean, use a mild soap solution, scrub, rinse and dry. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.