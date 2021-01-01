Vintage Sunset Animals Retro Howling Wolf in Sunset Vintage Wolves Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Retro howling wolf apparel that is a nice gift idea for any person that is in love with wild animals and enjoys visiting them in the zoo. Awesome birthday gift for any zoo keeper, safari lover or kid who loves wolfs. Wear one of these wolf sunset retro wolves designs for showing anyone your love to wolfs. This graphic wolf retro apparel shows the silhouette of a howling wolf in the sun. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only