Retro Half Moon Solid Wood Frame Console Table With Single Drawer

1. Classic retro style: the curved half-moon table is unique in shape and full of design sense, showing classic elegance in the most fashionable way. The surface is glossy spray paint, which looks smooth and flat. 2. Symmetric structure: There is a separate drawer under the desktop, which can be used to store daily necessities like keys or books. The pull-ring handles consistent with the middle drawer are also designed on both sides, showing a symmetrical structure, which makes it look more harmonious and has a sense of design. Decorations such as photos and vases can be placed on the desktop, and storage baskets, potted plants, decorations and some lamps can be placed on the bottom plate. 3. Solid wood frame and legs: The frame and legs are made of solid wood to ensure stability and durability. High-quality MDF can ensure smooth touch. Considering the needs of daily use, the table top can bear 145 pounds, the bottom shelf can bear 55 pounds, and the drawer can bear 11 pounds. 4. Curved edge design: Different from the traditional four desktop corners, it is safer to use and avoid hitting the corner of the table. At the same time, the anti-slip glue of the four table feet can effectively protect the floor and avoid scratching. Believe this console table can bring you a wonderful experience! 5. Easy assembly & dimensions: This classic design console table comes with simple installation steps to allow you get the ready-made console table as soon as possible. Linking the pine wood legs and shelf together, the installation process is complete. Please feel free to contact our customer service if you’ve got any problems of the item. We will reply you within 24 hours. Color: Navy