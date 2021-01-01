East Urban Home Retro Floral Botanical Design I Mid-Century Modern Wall Clock

A beautiful addition to any home or office, this Mid-Century round wall clock is made on 100% solid aluminum. It has a highly reflective glossy finish creating a sleek modern look. This Retro Floral Botanical Design I wall clock arrives completely ready to hang on the wall. Simply insert the “AA” battery included with your order.Available in several size, this Modern Oversized Clock makes it the focal point of any room.Features - Ultra Gloss Coating ensures colors are extra vibrant with light reflection. - 1mm Aluminum grade sheet metal. - 1-inch mounting frame gives the illusion of artwork floating on the wall. - Mounting brackets and instructions are included. - High quality digital images are created directly into a glossy aluminum panel, producing a stunning and captivating print in the glossy finish of the metal. - Looks better than any photo paper and guaranteed to last at least 20 years. - Easy to clean with a microfiber cloth. - "AA" battery included with your order. - Easy to hang.See Options drop down for available sizes. Size: Small