Retro End Table With Hidden Storage Area For USB Port (Navy Blue)

Whether set beside your sofa in the den or pulled up to your bedside for a distinctive nightstand, this end table is an excellent addition to any ensemble.Crafted of solid and manufactured wood with veneers, it will be the perfect perch for your morning mug of coffee or as the universal remote-control hub. Available in a curated selection of fashionable finishes, this dapper design strikes a narrow, rectangular silhouette with tasteful molding. The hidden storage place is specially designed for plugboard. Two unique cable holes are ready for letting the wires go in and out. One large cube room is great for stacking your go-to novels or fanning out your favorite magazines, while the pull-out drawer offers out-of-sight storage for everything from extra batteries, to candles, to remotes.