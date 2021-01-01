Galanz 3.1 Cu Ft retro style top freezer refrigerator can store and keep cool snacks, beverages and more. Best of all, this refrigerator-freezer has the look and feel of the fabulous old days, but has the appeal of a modern appliance. Featuring an adjustable thermostat, separate freezer compartment, bright interior lighting and spacious, clear fruit and vegetable crisper, the unit also has removable shelf and door shelves. It is a fun and stylish addition to any kitchen, rec room or home office. Galanz 3.1-cu ft retro dual door refrigerator 3.1-cu ft Freestanding Mini Fridge Freezer Compartment (Hot Rod Red) | GLR31TRDER