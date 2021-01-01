From my midnight ideas
My MidNight Ideas Retro Colors Sweet Face & Cute Eyes Funny Manga Cat Girl Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A small and sweet neko girl with bright hair and purple eyes, sitting on a white frame with a fuchsia background. A funny manga character with a cute pose looking at cute people. A great illustration of a neko character with retro colors and a relax pose. An artwork that combines retro colors with a manga format. A sweet gift for girls, women and fans of manga and cat girls. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only