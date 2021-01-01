StudioMetzger Retro Boolieve Believe Ghost Graveyard Halloween Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Ghost and bats flying against a retro sunset or moon with silhouettes of a creepy graveyard has pun quote Boo-lieve instead of believe. Celebrate Halloween night with spooky flying ghosts when trick or treating this October. Don't be too scared if you encounter paranormal activity and a full moon this Fall. Have fun and trick or treat with the scary ghouls and cute little goblins anyway. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only