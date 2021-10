This is a double-handle faucet with a dragon-shaped design. The shape of this retro dragon creates an antique shape for the faucet. The dual handles are convenient to switch from hot water to cold water, and the 360°rotating design is convenient for daily use. This faucet is made of sturdy and durable brass with good quality. Antique black oil finish makes the faucet anti-rust and easy to clean. This faucet has a wide range of applications and can be used with most sinks.