From alpaca animal gift idea cute llama
Alpaca Animal Gift Idea Cute Llama Retro Animal Lover Fathers Day Funny Alpaca Daddy Llama Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Daddy Llama. Great design for Father's day if you are an animal lover or zoo keeper and if your favorite animal is a Llama or an Alpaca. Llamas are such cute and funny animals, which lives in South America and is very social! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only