From vaporwave dragon 80s art animal gift

Vaporwave Dragon 80s Art Animal Gift Retro 90s Art Vaporwave Animal Lover Chinese Mystical Dragon Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Awesome vaporwave design if you are an animal lover and your favorite animal is a dragon. Great design for anyone who loves the retro art of synthwave and vaporwave aesthetic from the 1980s and 1990s. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com